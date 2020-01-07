Andretti Indoor Karting and Games' Roswell location closed Jan. 1 and will be relocating to Buford.
A new facility is currently under construction in Buford, with a projected opening date for early 2021. The Roswell location was the first for the company and opened in January 2001.
“The decision to move our Roswell location was not an easy one,” Managing Member Eddie Hamann said. “But we needed more space to accommodate our ever-growing variety of attractions that serve our valued guests.”
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will be opening on 13 acres in The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is a new mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia. This development, currently under construction, is located on 67.5 acres at the intersection of Buford Drive and Interstate 85. The Exchange at Gwinnett will include 33 acres of land that has already been procured by Top Golf, Rooms To Go and an apartment community, as well as 56,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, including Starbucks, Chipotle and City Barbecue on the remaining 21 acres.
Named after the legendary racing family, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games offers nearly 100,000 square feet of entertainment. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last four years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States in the near future.
Their locations feature varying entertainment options including high-speed super-karts, multi-level tracks, an arcade, virtual reality attractions, ropes obstacle courses, two-level laser tag arenas, boutique bowling and high-tech mini-golf.
The new location will feature new games and attractions, but Andretti will not say what those may be.