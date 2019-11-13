Women across Calhoun-Gordon County have patronized Reese's Fashion Gallery for more than half a century, visiting the store to purchase the latest in upscale ladies clothing, jewelry and accessories.
Located at the corner of S. Wall St. and Peters St., the store has been a popular spot for unique, quality clothing since owner Sandy Reese first started selling clothing in 1967. Reese, a Calhoun native who has never wanted to live anywhere else, said she cares deeply about her customers. She has known many of them for years and loves being part of their lives through clothing.
"We care about our customers. I love people, clothing, and going to work everyday," she said. "We specialize in quality clothing that you don't find in department stores. It is important that we maintain a certain standard."
Reese believes that every customer is special and said she tries to reflect that in the quality of all the items she brings into the store. She handpicks each piece of clothing, every pair of shoes, and every single accessory with Calhoun shoppers in mind. She feels all the fabrics to ensure they are of the highest quality.
"People at department stores don't always know what we like here in Calhoun. I've been here long enough to know," she said.
Reese's will be celebrating Christmas Open House alongside other shops in downtown Calhoun on Sunday with a store-wide 20 percent off sale, excluding Brighton jewelry items. Refreshments will be served throughout the day and there will be door prizes for those who visit the shop in person. Purchases can be gift wrapped and alterations can be made to items as needed.
Store hours for Christmas Open House are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.