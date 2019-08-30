Redmond Regional Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid take back event Saturday Sept. 7.
Law enforcement officers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The medical center is partnering with Floyd Against Drugs and the local Knights of Columbus to host this drug take back event.
Data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017 there were 1,014 opioid-related overdose deaths in Georgia.
Volunteers will be collecting drugs such as Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).
Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, and liquids cannot be collected.
“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Floyd County, but across our nation,” said John Quinlivan, Redmond Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.”
The drop off site will be located near the main entrance under the blue Redmond tent. For more information, visit RedmondRegional.com/calendar or call 706-368-8480.
New plasma center coming to West Rome
CSL Plasma has signed a lease to take the old Rite Aid Pharmacy building off Shorter Avenue in West Rome.
The company is a Boca Raton, Florida based division of CSL Behring, a leader in the plasma protein therapeutics industry.
The company is committed to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people with rare and serious diseases. It manufactures and markets a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapies worldwide.
CSL therapies are used to treat coagulation disorders including hemophilia, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company’s products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.
CSL Plasma currently has seven donor locations in North Georgia and two in Chattanooga.
For additional information, visit www.cslbehring.com.
Free hunting and fishing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources in encouraging Georgians to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” said Rusty Garrison, WRD Director in a press release. “These events are family-oriented and fun, with educational hands-on activities that everyone will enjoy.”
Sloppy Floyd State Park in Summerville will host its annual Outdoor Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A climbing wall, archery, BB gun shooting, fishing canoeing and much more will be available to families.
A big snake show will be a part of the event to help people understand the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes. The local DNR office is also working to try to bring a falconer with various birds of prey to the event this year, though that has has not been locked down yet.
Additionally, anglers will not need a fishing license or a special trout license to wet their hooks across the state on this one day.
For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.