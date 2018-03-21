Dennis Ware is a Vietnam Veteran and former chef at Shorter University who enjoyed living an active life, including frequent walks up and down his street.
However, in 2016 Dennis was diagnosed with congestive heart failure that severely limited his quality of life. He was no longer able to work, and even simple activities around his home became nearly impossible.
Congestive heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition in which the heart does not pump blood as well as it should. When the heart cannot properly supply the body with oxygen-rich blood, individuals experience a variety of symptoms that can severely compromise their health.
Common symptoms of heart failure may include, but are not limited to, shortness of breath; swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet; rapid weight gain from fluid retention; fatigue and weakness; nausea or lack of appetite; confusion or impaired thinking; and rapid or irregular heartbeat.
According to the American Heart Association, heart failure is a serious condition for which there is usually no cure. Typically, patients manage their heart failure symptoms with medication and lifestyle changes. Lifestyle changes include close monitoring of symptoms and managing diet, exercise, and fluid intake.
However, for many individuals, even with medication and lifestyle management, heart failure significantly compromises their quality of life. High risk of frequent hospitalizations can further compromise quality of life.
An article in The Journal of the American College of Cardiology highlighted the dramatic rate of hospital readmissions for patients with heart failure. More than 20% of individuals with heart failure are re-admitted to the hospital within 30 days of a hospitalization. Up to 50% of individuals are readmitted within 90 days of a hospitalization.
Dennis was unfortunately all too familiar with the symptoms and frequent hospitalizations associated with heart failure. Dennis was unable to do even simple activities, like walking to his mailbox. Dennis said his breathing was so limited that he took breathing treatments four times a day and slept with oxygen at night. He even suffered from frequent panic attacks due to his limited breathing.
Dennis not only had advanced symptoms, those symptoms happened very frequently. His high frequency of symptoms meant that Dennis found himself hospitalized numerous times in 2016 and 2017. In fact, Dennis said that his condition had gotten so bad that he was hospitalized almost twice per month.
Dr. Himanshu Patel, Harbin Clinic Cardiologist and Medical Director of Redmond’s Outpatient Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Clinic, saw Dennis in Redmond’s CHF Clinic and determined that Dennis was an excellent candidate for CardioMEMS™.
The Outpatient CHF Clinic at Redmond Regional Medical Center is the first and only facility in Northwest Georgia to offer CartdioMEMS™, a new tool for comprehensive heart failure care.
CardioMEMS™ measures pulmonary artery pressure and heart rate through a small sensor-type device. Cardiologists implant the small device into the pulmonary artery as an outpatient procedure.
In September 2017, Dennis Ware became the first patient to receive CardioMEMS™ at Redmond. “I was nervous at first, but Dr. Patel said I was a great candidate,” said Mr. Ware. “I had to do something. If I hadn’t done (CardioMEMS™) I wouldn’t be here.”
Once implanted into the pulmonary artery, the device provides daily readings from the patient in the comfort of their own home. Patients merely lie down on a special pillow for less than a minute each day. A special electronic unit within the pillow is able to obtain pressure readings from the device located inside the pulmonary artery.
In Dennis’s case, his readings are then transmitted directly to the Outpatient CHF Clinic at Redmond where the team can interpret the readings and adjust his course of treatment.
Dennis confirms the ease of getting these readings. “I lay down on my pillow every morning and it talks to me to make sure I’m in the right position. It plays music for about 10 seconds and I lay real still. Then it sends the message to the clinic and tells me when the message is complete.”
Why are these readings so important? Changes in blood flow pressure can indicate worsening of heart failure, even before an individual experiences any of the typical symptoms such as weight gain and shortness of breath.
By tracking a patient’s blood flow pressure, the team in Redmond’s Outpatient CHF Clinic can adjust the patient’s medications and treatment plans much more quickly. By intervening faster, before visible symptoms even develop, patients are able to avoid progression of their symptoms that lead to frequent re-hospitalizations.
Since receiving the CarioMEMS™ device, Dennis says that life has been “much better.” His symptoms are better managed. He has not been hospitalized nearly as frequently (as compared to the numerous hospitalizations before the procedure). In fact, Dennis has not been admitted to the hospital, even once, since receiving CardioMEMS™ in September.
“I haven’t felt this wonderful in a long time,” he said. Dennis has been able to regain some of his independence and get back to enjoying activities he had not been able to enjoy since his diagnosis with CHF in 2016.
Dennis credits Dr. Patel and the team in Redmond’s Outpatient CHF Clinic, led by Clinic Manager Tammie Hincey, for providing this life-changing technology. Dennis also credits Redmond’s team for providing him with “excellent care.”
Dennis still monitors his symptoms. “All I have to do are the right things and eat the right things.” Thanks to this new technology, Dennis has gained a much-improved quality of life. That includes now being able to travel and visit family that he has not been able to visit in a long time.
“CardioMEMS™ has made my life complete,” said Dennis. “I can cook again. I can clean my house on my own again. I can do just about anything except run!”
For more information about the CardioMEMS program at Redmond, call Redmond’s Outpatient Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at 706-802-3852.