According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and second leading cause of cancer deaths among Georgia women.
While mammograms cannot prevent breast cancer, they do help detect breast cancer in the earliest stages. Detecting breast cancer early means it can be easier for physicians to treat. Mammograms have the power to save lives and it is important to schedule an annual screening mammogram.
Most screening guidelines recommend that women receive an annual screening mammogram starting at the age of 40. However, depending upon your family history, your physician may recommend that you have your first mammogram earlier.
Redmond Regional Medical Center now offers 3D mammography, also called tomosynthesis, for annual screening mammograms. 3D mammography, according to National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines, is a proven screening exam that results in improved breast cancer detection while decreasing patient callbacks, as compared to traditional digital mammography.
In fact, the Women’s Center at Redmond offers a new, advanced version of 3D Mammography technology that has not previously been available in the region. Clarity HD is the world’s first high-resolution 3D mammography system. This advanced 3D Mammography technology offers even higher sensitivity for detecting masses and distortions associated with cancerous and precancerous cells.
With the addition of Genius 3D mammography with Clarity HD technology, radiologists at Redmond are able to view breast tissue layer-by-layer. Creating this layered, 3D breast image allows earlier detection of small cancers that may be hidden in the surrounding tissue.
3D mammography is similar in procedure to having a traditional 2D mammogram. Like the 2D mammogram, the technologist will position you, compress your breast, and take images from different angles.
There is no additional compression required with 3D mammography, and it only takes a few seconds longer for each view.
The technologist will view the images of your breasts at the computer workstation to ensure quality images have been captured for review. A radiologist will then examine the images and report results to your physician.
In addition to Genius 3D mammography technology with Clarity HD, another important component of annual screenings is a Clinical Breast Exam.
In the Women’s Center at Redmond, Clinical Breast Exams are included in the cost of an annual screening mammogram. When scheduling a screening mammogram, simply request that the Clinical Breast Exam be completed at the time of the screening mammogram. Redmond Nurse Practitioner, Stevie Ivey performs Clinical Breast Exams at the Women’s Center, just prior to the screening mammogram appointment.
“I’m proud to be part of the great team in the Women’s Center at Redmond and be able to offer this newest 3D mammography technology to the women we serve,” said Ivey said. “In addition to providing clinical breast exams, genetics counseling and other services, I am also here to answer questions and be a partner with my patients. My goals are to help women navigate the services available to them; provide high-quality, compassionate care; and save lives.”
Additionally, as a Nurse Practitioner in Redmond’s Women’s Center, Ivey can order clinical breast exams and screening 3D Mammograms at Redmond; but only if a clinical breast exam is scheduled and completed at the time of the screening mammogram.
The Women’s Center at Redmond is an accredited Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. Redmond’s Women’s Center provides additional services as part of their comprehensive screening program, including High Risk Screening and Genetic Counseling for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndromes.