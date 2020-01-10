BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to a deal for $11 million, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.
► Third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing Friday to an $18.6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation said on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Bryant got a significant boost from the $12.9 million he earned last year. The 2016 NL MVP rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.
It is unclear whether he will remain with the team. Chicago’s thin minor league system, the young players Bryant could bring back in a trade and the large contract the three-time All-Star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question.
Women’s Basketball
Former UNC coach Hatchell charged in pedestrian deathDURHAM, N.C. — The former women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian, police said Friday.
Durham police said in a news release that Sylvia Hatchell, 67, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.
Betty Colby, 89, was struck by a vehicle about noon Monday in the parking lot of a fitness center, police said. The impact knocked Colby backward, and she hit her head on the pavement, investigators said.
Colby died Wednesday, according to the news release. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.
Hatchell resigned as women’s basketball coach last April after an external review found she had made “racially insensitive” comments and applied “undue influence” regarding players’ ability to compete through medical issues.
NFL
Ohio native McDaniels interviews for Browns jobCLEVELAND — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed Friday with the Cleveland Browns, the team he grew up watching as a kid in Canton, Ohio.
McDaniels is the eighth candidate to interview with owner Jimmy Haslam and the Browns’ search committee, which could be nearing a decision on the franchise hiring yet another coach after two decades in a futile search for stability.
The Browns have no other interviews scheduled at this point, giving McDaniels a chance to make a strong, lasting impression.
This is McDaniels’ third go-around with the Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season. The 43-year-old was a candidate for Cleveland’s job in 2009 when it went to Eric Mangini and he took Denver’s job. Then again in 2014, when McDaniels pulled himself from consideration.
McDaniels would leave perhaps one of the league’s most stable teams for one of the shakiest, but he might be ready to leave the comforts of New England, where he’s won Super Bowl titles on Bill Belichick’s staff while working alongside superstar quarterback Tom Brady.