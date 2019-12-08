The LFO Warriors capped a tremendous first week in Region 6-AAA play with dominating victories over Haralson County and Coahulla Creek before finishing up with their biggest victory of the season to date, a double-digit victory over No. 9-ranked Murray County on Saturday.
LFO boys 63, Haralson County 24
Last Tuesday’s nightcap saw the Warriors turned a five-point first-quarter lead into a 31-14 advantage at the break before holding the Rebels to just 10 points in the second half.
Jacob King, Brent Bowman and Jamichael Davis all scored 10 points apiece for the Warriors. Robbie Henry added nine points and Cameron Gregg finished with six as 10 different players got into the scoring column for the Red-and-White.
LFO boys 42, Coahulla Creek 28
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, especially in the first quarter as the Colts led 3-2 after the first eight minutes and 14-12 at halftime.
However, while the home team continued to struggle offensively in the second half, LFO begin to find its range and pulled away over the final two periods to pick up the region victory.
Gregg had 12 points for the Warriors, followed by Bowman with nine and Davis with seven. Gage Seibenhener had eight points for the Colts.
LFO boys 70, Murray County 57
The Warriors (6-1 overall, 3-0 in 6-AAA) took an early lead from the onset and were able to slowly extend their advantage throughout the rest of the night to beat the state-ranked Indians.
Gregg had a monster night for the Red-and-White with 27 points. The junior connected on five 3-pointers and was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
A pair of freshmen also had big nights. Bowman hit four 3-pointers and sunk both of his free throw attempts to finish with 16 points, while Davis had two 3-pointers and went to 6 of 8 from the stripe to finish with 14 points. As a team, LFO made a dozen 3-pointers and was 20 of 22 at the line.
LFO girls 57, Haralson County 39
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 34-13 lead at halftime and coasted to a victory over visiting Lady Rebels in their Region 6-AAA opener last Tuesday night.
It was a huge night for freshman Christina Collins, who poured in 30 points, while also grabbing five rebounds. Mililjah Williams drained three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
LFO forced the Lady Rebels into 17 turnovers on the night, while committing just 11 turnovers itself.
LFO girls 54, Coahulla Creek 53
After scoring 30 points last Tuesday, Collins upped the bar even more on Friday night as the rookie standout poured in a career-best 33 points, including a 14 of 16 performance at the free throw line, as the Lady Warriors hung on for a region win at Coahulla Creek.
LFO used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to forge a 28-25 lead at halftime and the game would remain close throughout.
Down 53-50 in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, the Lady Warriors got a 3-pointer from Williams to tie the game and, after coming up with a steal, Collins stepped to the line and hit 1 of 2 free tosses to put her team up by a point.
The Lady Colts would draw a foul in the waning seconds and went to the line with a chance to tie or possibly win the game. However, both shots were off the mark and LFO was able to escape with the victory.
Collins also grabbed 10 rebounds and collected four steals. Williams finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Ateana Copeland had three points and four rebounds, while Sydney O’Neal scored two points and grabbed four boards.
Kaitlyn Richards had 13 points for Coahulla Creek.
Murray County girls 49, LFO 47
Saturday’s first game saw the Lady Warriors’ two-game winning streak snapped with a narrow loss to the Lady Indians.
Collins had 19 points to go with 12 rebounds and Williams added 11 as the Lady Warriors (5-2, 2-1) fought back from a 36-24 halftime deficit to close the gap in the fourth quarter. Kyla Orr had six points and O’Neal recorded three steals.