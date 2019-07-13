Tropical storm Barry actually made landfill Saturday afternoon as a Category One hurricane before it quickly to tropical storm status. That didn't make much of a difference to the residents in low-lying sections of Louisiana who have been hammered by torrential rainfall.
Saturday afternoon, officials in Terrebonne Parish ordered an evacuation after water started to gush over a levee. Parish President Gordon Dove ordered all residents south of the Falgout Canal to evacuate.
All of that was all well before the bulk of the really heavy rains on the southern side of the storm, ever made landfall.
American Red Cross Rome Chapter Executive Director Leigh Barba-Brock said disaster relief teams from Northwest Georgia are in need of additional volunteers to assist with the myriad of problems being caused by the storm.
"When an emergency strikes, you can rest assured the Red Cross will always be there - thanks to the dedication of our compassionate volunteers," she said. "Right now, our Northwest Georgia Disaster Action Team is in urgent need of new volunteers to help our neighbors during their darkest hours."
People interested in helping can contact the local Red Cross office at 706-728-3424 or go to redcross.org online to learn how to become a Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteer.