On Thursday, June 6, Gov. Brian Kemp conducted swearing-in ceremonies for 12 appointments to boards and councils, and Debra Brock, principal of Red Bud Elementary School, was among those appointed.
Brock will serve as the representative for the 14th Congressional District on the board of Early Care and Learning.
The board supports and guides the mission and vision of Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, which works to enhance children’s early educational experiences to promote their academic, social, emotional and physical development in partnership with families, communities, the early care and education industry and stakeholders.
“This was a very momentous occasion for me both personally and professionally,” Brock said. “I was able to share this moment with my family and colleagues.”
Brock said she has been blessed by a “supportive group of family and friends” throughout her career and she is grateful to the Gordon County School system and the staff of Red Bud Elementary, who have offered her the opportunity to grow professionally.
Brock was nominated for this appointment by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves. After submission of required documentation, Brock learned of her selection for the appointment on May 16.
“Having seen Debra’s commitment to early childhood education and development first hand at Red Bud Elementary, I knew Georgia’s parents and kids would benefit from her compassion and experience,” said Graves. “I applaud Gov. Kemp’s decision to recognize and appoint Debra. I know she will do a wonderful job making sure our community’s youngest minds are ‘Bright from the Start.’”
Brock ventured into the world of education as an elementary school teacher following a career in the private sector. Since she joined Gordon County Schools in 2006 Brock has served as a teacher, instructional coach and administrator.
“Caring for the needs of children has been the focus of my life since my own children were born,” Brock said.
“After having the opportunity to impact the lives of children for the past 20 years professionally, I look forward to serving on the board to be the voice of our youngest children in the 14th Congressional District and having a much larger platform to advocate for all children.”