Red Bud Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newly-renovated gym, which was originally built in the 1960s, according to Principal Debra Brock, and continues to mean a lot to the surrounding community.
On Thursday, RBES staff, students, parents and the Gordon County Board of Education gathered in the gymnasium, which featured a fresh layer of paint, remodeled floors and renovated offices. Brock said the building, which is often referred to as the “Dome,” was built around 30 years after the Red Bud School was established.
On Apr. 16, 2018, the school board approved a bid by RK Redding for the renovation, and since then, the project has been in the works. Nearing the end of the year, the renovation was close to completion, and in January, Plexiglas was installed and handrails were raised, bringing construction to an end, said Brock. Students began to use the gym again close to Valentine’s Day, according to Brock.
Before the project, the gymnasium didn’t have heating or air conditioning and needed a few updates.
“It just needed a face lift and that’s what we were able to give it while preserving the historical qualities of the school,” Brock said, pointing out the original crest that was on the wood floor near the gym entrance.
Brock said the school’s administration researched the history of the school, digging into the oldest yearbooks they had in order to make the renovations reflect the rich history of the building. They were able to use the original cardinal mascot logo on the gym floor, the 1939 school crest and the specific shade of red from the building’s original curtains and paint.
“It’s been a real labor of love, being able to be a part of bringing this building back to life because it is such a big deal for the entire community,” Brock said. “We are just very proud of the way the project turned out and we welcome our community members in at any time.”
Assistant Principal Monica Holt said the roots of the Red Bud community run so deep and she, along with Brock, were glad they could honor the historical aspect of the building.
“There’s a lot of pride in the community from alumni that are here and they are as passionate today as when they went to school here,” Holt said.
Also attending the ribbon cutting was the RBES student choir, who performed for community members, parents and staff members under the leadership of Choir Director Will Johnson.