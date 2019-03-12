Red Bud Elementary’s cafeteria was outfitted with special decorations for National School Breakfast Week last week, as part of an effort to get more kids eating breakfast to start their days.
The theme of the week was “Start Your Engines with School Breakfast.” Cafeteria manager Jeanette Northrup put up balloons, made large cardboard cutouts of cars, hung banners and put in the extra effort to make the cafeteria a more special place to kids to enjoy their school lunches.
In addition, to encourage students to start their days with breakfast, she has provided the classes with the highest participation with incentives throughout the week, namely prizes.