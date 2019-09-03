Fresh off the success of its men’s summer basketball league, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is looking to start a men’s flag football league.
Registration for the league began Tuesday and runs through Sept. 24. Players need to be 18 years old or older and out of high school.
The cost is $500 per team, and those wanting to play but are not yet on a team can sign up as an individual for $60.
“We had a lot of fun and success with adult basketball this summer, and we keep getting questions about other adult sports we might offer,” League Coordinator Jay Houston says. “Fall is the perfect time to play flag football, and we think there is a big local demand for a league.”
The restart of the adult basketball league saw nine teams compete for the league championship.
Flag football teams will consist of seven to 16 players with the season beginning in October. For more information, contact Houston at houstonj@floydcountyga.org.