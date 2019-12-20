Already well-known in northwest Georgia before she ever played in her first high school game, Rachel Gibson wasted little time in establishing herself as a force once her prep career got started.
After eight wins, 93 strikeouts, Co-Pitcher of the Year honors in Region 6-AAAA and a second team All-State selection as a freshman, Gibson earned another 6-AAAA Pitcher of the Year award as a sophomore. Class 4A Pitcher of the Year honors from the state would follow as she went 21-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 238 strikeouts in 141 innings to help lead Heritage to their first state title.
And this past season, she continued to rewrite the Heritage record books.
Picking up Class 4A Pitcher of the Year honors once more, the now three-time Region Pitcher of the Year went 23-4 and lowered her ERA to 0.95 and struck out 296 batters in 161.2 innings as the Generals repeated as state champions.
Today, Gibson adds yet another award to her ever-growing resume as Catoosa County Pitcher of the Year for a second straight season.
“It’s such an honor,” she said. “It just shows that hard work pays off, but I couldn’t have done it without my whole team supporting me throughout the whole year.”
Gibson has lowered her ERA and walk total each year she’s been with the Generals, while increasing her strikeouts and win total each season in the circle.
Along the way, she says she has learned a lot about herself and her game.
“I’ve matured a lot from last year,” she explained. “I had really good stats all year, but like I said, I couldn’t have done it without the rest of my team. I can always count on them to make plays when I needed them to and they really help me out a lot to be a better person on and off the field.”
Gibson is also an impact player at the plate with 18 career doubles, 14 career homeruns, 63 career RBIs and an average of .333. But even with all of those numbers, she says she has strong desire to keep improving every day.
“I just want to keep getting better and keep working hard,” she added. “I want to have more battles that I can face so I can get better. What I’ve learned through the years is that everyone is going to make mistakes, it just depends on how you bounce back from them.”