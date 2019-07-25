Second of two articles
Deputy Griffin, since the first part of this article ran last week we have had a chance to talk again. You mentioned that you had been back to see your doctor. What did he say about your condition, especially regarding your injured arm?
He said my arm was looking better and that there is muscle damage. He also said that I have to go to physical therapy and then go back to him for a follow-up doctor visit in three weeks. I will be out of work until then.
Last week in our interview you were sharing that Rocky was a dog that had not really ever been in the military or law enforcement and was basically just 22 months old with no real training when you received him?
Right.
You also said in the conclusion of that article that dogs without a "drive" ended up being used just as a bomb or narcotics drive because they still can do the "smell" that is needed; they just don't have that other ability. But Rocky had "drive," so he was able to be used for apprehension and tracking, too?
Yes.
The "smell" ability can be used for tracking such as finding lost children?
You know, people that might run, children that are lost, or Alzheimer's patients, or whatever, because of their nose. But, the ones that have the super high drive -- prey drive -- then they use those for dual purposes. And, dual-purpose are trained in narcotics or bomb, whichever your department or the military uses.
So, one of the two of those -- narcotics or bombs -- and then they do tracking; they do apprehension; they do article searches; which, basically, if I took something and threw it out into the middle of the field, I could send him out (Rocky) and he would go find it. It could be a credit card; it could be keys, whatever.
The best scenario I use when I teach our K9 class is (for the law enforcement side) that when you're chasing somebody, whether it be in a car or on foot, and they throw something...
Like trying to get rid of their drugs?
Yes, or it's a gun, or a knife, and they might have been involved in a domestic or a murder, so as you chase them you see that item being thrown out, so you take note of it or tell someone they threw something out over here or over there. So, I tell the class that we can take the dogs back after that once the take down or apprehension is over with and then find that item -- whatever it is.
So, Rocky was successful in doing that?
Yes. I actually used him once or twice on that where they had thrown some stuff out. One time it was drugs. Actually, both times I think it was drugs. So, we went to where they actually thought the drugs were and Rocky actually found the drugs.
What happens to these dogs when they get a whiff of those toxic drugs like Meth and Heroin, which are sometimes "cut" (the term used for when other more potent products are added to a drug to intensify its effect)?
Like Fentanyl?
Yes. What happens when that dog get a whiff of that? Did Rocky ever have any of that type of encounter?
Luckily, no. We've kind of been fortunate that we haven't -- I mean, we've had encounters with the fentanyl -- And, it's as deadly to a dog as it is a human (because only three granules is all it takes to kill you).
If you touch it, it absorbs into your skin and you can go o'd (overdose). Same thing for the dogs. We actually have the Narcan spray, so if we go to a scene and someone has overdosed, we can administer that.
And, as the K9 handler, we had an extra Narcan for the dog. But, then we found out that the nasal version (of Narcan) would actually kill a dog, because of the reaction that animals have to it, so we had to go back and get injectables of Narcan. So we had those with us "just in case" we ever run across it.
But, Rocky never had to have it. And, luckily, Missy never has had to have it.
How many drug busts would you say you did with Rocky?
A bunch. I would have to go back and pull reports and forms to give an exact number, but over the four years we used him on the side of the road, running cars that we had stopped.
He's been used several times inside houses with the drug task force (Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force) and ourselves (the Walker County Sheriff's Office), just to search for narcotics in houses.
So, he's probably conducted thousands of searches in four years?
Oh yeah, we've been to both high schools in the county. We go there at least once a year, if not more. So, searching cars, classrooms, lockers; he's done that the last four years. Four times at each high school, at minimum, and not counting all the cars that we've stopped and all the houses he has searched the past four years.
We've took him in the jail here and ran them through the jail. They've (the K9s) have been used out of the county, too, in other schools. We went to Rome High School back...
So his loss is going to be felt. And, he is going to need to be replaced whether you are the future dog's handler or not.
Yeah.
Did Rocky ever have a handler besides you?
No.
Back to the training Rocky had, so other than the basic training done by the handlers before you got him, what type of training did you and he have?
I spent six weeks in Anniston, Alabama. That's where AMK9 is, so they have instructors and they have dog trainers there. They basically teach you. We had a classroom portion of going through...
So, that's like an intensive training sort-of-thing, sun up to sun down?
Yeah, we would do daytime stuff and then there was a whole week, I think week four and five we did it at nighttime, because it completely changes everything. The lighting and even the weather is different and other things at night. We would come in like at 3 o'clock in the afternoon and work until 1, 2, or 3 in the morning, just to change it up.
Like I said, the classroom basically has a first aid/medical side to it. We actually did IVs on a dog in case we ever needed to have to do it, because they teach you about the heat exhaustion and signs of heat stroke for your dog. And, then, for overdoses due to narcotics and basic wound care for the K9, stuff like that. Of course, if it was anything else, straight to the vet ye shall go.
So, it was everyday that we were training doing something all day long. I know we did tracks. I, personally, probably did four tracks a day while in school on top of doing narcotics, doing apprehension work, doing....
You just wanted to make sure he was ready, I guess?
Yeah, everybody done it. We started out short at first because they were green dogs and everybody was still learning. But, at the end of the six weeks, to have your certification -- which is through NAPWDA (North American Police Work Dog Association), which is probably one of the biggest dog certifications in the U.S. -- you have to successfully track with your K9 on a quarter mile long track.
The track used for the certification test had to have a minimum of two turns in it, at least one surface change...
Meaning from ground to asphalt or concrete surface change? To show the dog can track without losing the smell?
Ground to gravel, ground to asphalt...something. It had to change. And, then it had to have at least one cross track, which means that the track you are supposed to be on, at some point during that track (and you would not know where it was), someone would come walking across it somewhere. And we were to not take the dog to do the track until about an hour or an hour and a half later.
And that teaches the dog that just because you come up on a new scent that that's not to distract them; they are supposed to stay on the scent that they are on.
So, how did Rocky do on that? Did he stay on task?
Oh yeah. when we were in school, and really up to, to now really, he was (in school) he was the top or the second top dog in tracking. He just picked up on it real good. A lot of it is in the handling of the leash...
And the relationship with the handler?
You don't want to keep the leash super tight, but you want to keep the tension on it, because especially at night. You have to learn at nighttime you aren't going to be able to use your flashlight. Because, one, it is going to mess your night vision up. And, two, it messes the dog's vision up. So, you have to work off leash tension.
So, if the leash has slack in it, you know to stop or slow up. Or, if it was really getting tight, then you need to pick your pace up. But, Rocky was good.
So that's the signal between the dog and the handler: the leash?
Yeah, especially at nighttime. Of course in the daytime you can see them, so you're watching their body movements. That's actually one of the things we had to learn. It's called COB, or change of behavior. You had to learn what your dog's change of behavior is, because some dogs change might be that their ears stand up.
I've seen one dog's change of behavior was one ear stands up and the other is down. So, whatever task you might be at, like, if it was narcotics, then whenever the dog got into that odor he is supposed to smell then there would be a change of behavior.
And then there is "in odor" and then there is "at the source," behaviors. Pointing to an object nearby, Deputy Griffin demonstrated: "Say if this was full of drugs, then when he (Rocky or other K9 dogs) walked in the door over there (across the room), he would probably smell it and his body behavior would change.
And, as he got over here (near to the item he is trained to be seeking), it would change again. And then he would, ideally, do the final response, which is to sit.
A lot of people think 'well, their supposed to bark, or their supposed to scratch. No. They are called passive alert dogs, which means they sit wherever the source is and they stay there. It don't matter what you do, if you have a good trained narcotics dog and he is on source, he's not going to come off that for nothing. I don't care what you do to him, he's not supposed to come off.
Because, they know based on the way they've been trained that "If I smell that, and I sit, then I get my ball, and I get to play." And that's all they work for, to get that ball.
So, that's their pay-off?
Rocky was actually funny. I was telling the sheriff that Rocky's change of behavior -- ya know, he had ears like antennas; they were huge, and, of course, he was bob-tailed, so he had that little nub -- his ears would get as tall as they could get, and his nub would start doing a hundred miles an hour, and then he would sit and do this:
(Deputy Griffin shows what happens at a tennis match at Wimbledon, when the spectators heads moves back and forth from one side to the other, left and then right). Rocky's behavior mimicked it, obviously, looking towards his handler in one direction and the prize he sought to have thrown in the other direction.
He would look at me as if to say "I found it, now where's my ball. Give me my ball."
Oh, like I'm ready for the payoff?
Yeah. And, he would constantly look at me. He would be waiting on the ball to come. He would stay put, but he would even scoot on his butt to turn to look at me, to see if I was getting it...that he wanted his Kong.
Silence...Deputy Griffin gets lost in reflection, so we give him a minute. His heart seems broken over his loss, but he composes himself.
Well, I had wondered what was the pay off for the dog after they found the drugs or made the apprehension.
In apprehension, the bite -- as bad as it sounds -- the bite is their payoff. So, on apprehension work they didn't get their ball because the bite is their reward. But, in narcotics and article searches (anything other than tracking or apprehension) the ball was their reward.
I've got to see this "ball". Is it like a normal ball?
It's a Kong. But, it really depends, because every dog is different. Some dogs don't even like kongs. Some dogs like tennis balls. Some use little tugs, or pieces of rope. And, you figure that out in school when you are going through training with them.
Rocky always just liked a Kong. They are made to put treats down them, and everybody was always saying that "ya'll load them down with narcotics (the Kong) and give it to them (the dogs)," but no, I could show them my Kong for Rocky and they could test it and there was never anything put in it. It's never had no food; it's never had no drugs. All it's ever had is his slobber in it.
And, like I said, some dogs -- I know Missy prefers a tennis ball. It is based on what dogs want.
His cone (Rocky's) was beside him on Wednesday (during the memorial service). His black Kong, with a rope in it. And the rope is just so we can grab it and play tug with them. But, he wasn't big on that -- and that was what I was telling the sheriff, too.
Missy, all the dogs that we've had in the past, especially if you were playing with them, throwing a ball with them, that's a big bonding thing that they tell every handler to do: to play with them, throw a ball with them, play tug with them. But Rocky, he never was...I'd throw it and he'd rather lay down and chew on it. And, I would be like: Dude, bring it back and I will throw it again.
And, I would have to tell him the command to come back to my side, but you could see he was like" "I don't really want to take it back over there, because I just want to go chew on it..."
But, he would. We would play. And he would chase it three or four times, but when he got tired of it, wherever it landed, that's where he would lay down and just chew on it a little bit. So, he really wasn't crazy about playing the fetch part with it. Whereas Missy, I know that's all she wants to do. She trembles. She would probably do that until she had a heart attack.
Is she younger?
Their six months apart. She's six months younger than Rocky.
A different type of dog, too.
But, even Thea, who was also a Belgian Malinois. She was like that. She loved it....just throw it, throw it, throw it. Their whole body would just shake with excitement as if to say: "Just throw it; throw it; throw it!
And both of them would just play that until they would almost be falling over with exhaustion. But, you would throw it again and they would go get it. But, he wasn't like that. I kind of wished he was, but....
Well, and Rocky's thing -- the sheriff said it Wednesday -- he wanted you to chase him with it. And we would do that constantly. He would crouch down on his fronts, and his butt with be up in the air, and his nub going ninety miles an hour. And Dalton (Deputy Griffin's son) would chase him around the house. I've got a lot of videos of them doing that.
I don't know if you saw that picture Wednesday, of Rocky lying down and Dalton had his hands on his knees. Dalton and Rocky had been chasing each other around the house for 45 minutes and they finally got tired and fell down together.
But that was his thing (Rockys): It wasn't fetch; It was come chase me. But, you wasn't going to catch him, because he was too quick.
Thinking about Dalton, your son, that's a big emotional loss for a kid to get attached for an animal, a pet, and then to know it's their father's partner. How is he doing?
He's okay. I know Wednesday when we got home (from the memorial service for Rocky) we both took a long nap. One, because I didn't sleep the night before -- at all. So, I was just exhausted. He was okay. He went back to his mother's that night. So, when I talked to him yesterday, he seemed like he was okay, but...I know that every time he comes to my house, I know that for a while it will be kind of a repeat...
I guess that is an influencing factor for you, too, of whether to go back into the K9 handling position, just because of this kind of emotional thing to go through if you go into it again and...
Something else happens.
Like a bad guy shoots your dog, or whatever...
Right.
That would be another emotional loss for him.
Yeah. I know. Right. And, I know I have said it, told people before that whenever I have talked about putting in for a promotion or another job -- because back in March I put in for the drug task force when they needed an agent, and he was like "But, what about Rocky?"
And, I said, oh, Rocky will have to go to another handler. And, he said "You can't go then." And I said, "Why not?" And he said, "Because that's going to be my dog when you retire," because you know when we retire these dogs, as the handler, we have the option whether to keep them for ourselves.
And, so Dalton was like "because Rocky is going to be my dog when I get older and I move out, he will come live with me." And, I was like "Rocky's got a long time to be working. He's just six. He'll probably work until he's 10 or 11 years old, if his health stays up."
It does sound like you are ready for a change now. You definitely need one now, since you have been serving as a traffic patrol unit member for eight years, did you say?
Yes.
Well, I hope you get the detective position that is open, because you've done a phenomenal job.
Thank you.
And, what about SWAT?
I will stay on SWAT regardless, since it is a voluntary basis, and I volunteered. I've been on it for eight or nine years.
Is there anything in particular that you want the public to know, specifically about this situation; your loss; and, how you feel?
No, I mean there are, but I'll just keep those comments to myself, just because of the things I've read since this and I had to quit reading them. I was told when it come out (the news about the shooting, not this article), my phone started blowing up: "Don't read them; don't read them. (the comments uninformed people were making on social media). And, I was like, well, too late. It's just that people don't understand.
No, they don't. And, then there's people who are malicious and just trying to be mean and negative.
And, you know, my thing is -- and, I finally, after I quit getting mad over it -- thought that half these people, if not all, have never handled a K9 dog; they've never put my boots on and walked (in my shoes, on my job). Rocky was never mistreated.
But, K9 dogs have to be corrected if they are not behaving as they are supposed to in life-or-death situations like you and other officers face on these apprehensions and dangerous traffic stops and drug raids or when you serve felony warrants.
Right. We went through a ton of obedience training in the training school. And, we have to go through re-certifications every year. And, it is a week long. And, if any problems have occurred, from that previous year, then when you go to re-cert you say, "Okay, I'm having this problem." And, it can be something very minor, like the handler is doing it, like with the leash control...to something major, like the dog has just quit doing it, like he don't want to do this anymore.
But they work it, and they fix it, and they tell you things to work on. That's what I did back in November, when I got bit by him. It was the same kind of situation.
Was that also kind of like the same situation, as in a highly chaotic environment like this July 6 incident?
It was. It was. I mean there was probably 30 of us at one time. Those doge of course have their own adrenaline. They're feeding off everyone else's adrenaline, and he was feeding off my adrenaline, so....
If you know how you feel with your own adrenaline, so if you add 40 more people's on you, that's a lot.
So, tell me if what I've heard is correct.
I have heard that with the K9 dogs and the handlers, because of that very potential -- that it is so highly likely to happen, that the tension and adrenaline experienced in these stressful take downs and house raids, etc. -- that it is recommended that K9s are kept in the patrol car until they absolutely have to be brought to the highly-charged scene to avoid one attacking a cop, like happened to you?
Not really, because if you wait until you need them, it might actually be too late. A lot of the times they are there, right in the midst of it. Like I have said, some are not as driven as others. But, they are still patrol dogs and they still have that drive, but some it's just all they live for. And, Rocky liked that part of his job.
I had six street bites with him, where people had run from me, vehicle chases in which they crashed and ended up running, or other foot pursuits.
So, he had had six times where he had done that on-the-scene before. And, was that including November?
No, November made seven. And, July made eight.
So, what was happening in November, when he bit you then?
Rocky knew when we were getting out of the car just to be getting out. And, people could see it, because I could pop his door and let him out and he would be like "what are we doing?" But, if we were getting out to go to work, his whole demeanor would change. He was nothing but business. He got out and he was looking around.
Is that the way you are?
I am. Every K9 handler, if you look at them and you look at their dog, if they have been together any amount of time, they're identical. The dog starts mimicking the handler.
But, if you have like a K9 handler that's easy-going and laid-back, their dog's going to be like that. If you have somebody, kind of like me, I'm a high-strung person. I go out and I get into stuff, the dog tends to be like that. Overtime, since we are around each other 24/7, when I got him out of the car in November, he knew we were there to work.
When I got in front of that van in the driveway, I had to give the warning. When I did, it was like a light switched on, and he was like "I know what we are doing. We are going to go look for somebody. Someone's done run or something."
And he was ready to pull me, looking back like "Let's go, what are you waiting on, let's go?"
That's the way he was. He wanted to be in the middle of everything. And, that's how I was. I've never been one to turn and run or hide, and neither was he. He would hear noise and commotions and perk up and think "somebody needs help," or "something's going on," that's just how he was.
And, so, you know, that day, we had been told that guy was under the house and we got to the crawl space and there was blood there, and so I thought he was under that house. So, I give more warnings, "Hey, you better come out. K9s here...."
And, adding all these people were around and he's barking, barking, barking, trying to pull, like "Why are we just standing here?" And, so, finally, I went to send him under the house, and he was like "Okay, I'm going, finally," and then he gets told no, because I got called off. I was told "No, don't send him."
Changing a command like that at the last minute in such a tense encounter with a trained dog like that, which had been given orders to move?
Yes.
Had the person come out?
Luckily, the person wasn't under there. He had slipped out just prior to us getting around there, and no one had seen him.
But for a dog like that given the green light....
The best way to kind of explain it is like a bullet or a missile. You shoot it...
You can't stop it.
You just can't say, "Hey turn around and come back." Them dogs are like that too, especially if you have a real high strung dog that loves to do their job like he did.
It's like a punishment telling him to come back?
I honestly believe he turned to come back by my side, but in that chaotic heat of the moment when he turned, my leg was stuck out, and when he saw that leg he reacted.
How is your leg?
Well, he never broke the skin, because he just ripped my pant leg off and I jumped back and said, "What are you doing?" I messed up when he was ripping my pant leg off, I reached down with this arm to grab him, which is a big "no no" in the canine world, because it's called "coming over the top," and that's when he came up next and got my arm.
That day, I was able to choke him off me, which in the real world, ideally, you want them to listen to your commands. But, in the real world of apprehension, they are half the time not listening, because they're in that "zone" and so you have to choke them off, and it doesn't hurt them.
There are two ways of doing it. You can grab their collar and roll their collar up or you can go around them and grab them in a choke hold. And, as soon as you cut that air, they let go, and as soon as they let go, you let go and give them their air. They train you to do that in the K9 training school, because in the real world they're more than likely not going to listen to you.
Out of the six bites that Rocky had, not counting mine, I only had to choke him off one time from someone else. He was pretty good at listening, even in the zone. But, then there was my time and that other time with the other person. But, it was because of the environment, because the other times it wasn't but a few of us there at the scene, so it was less chaotic.
After that happened to you in November did you have an apprehension about going back to work with him or did you just think it was because you had to call him back from the command you had just given?
I wasn't really apprehensive about it. I called my trainer that I had when I was in school, and I said, "Scott," here's what happened and that was the first time in almost four years. In those four years, he would turn sometimes and kind of look at me as if to say: "Hey come on, come on," but he was never like...
My instructor gave me some things to work on. My instructor was in the Marine corp for 20-something years. He was a dog trainer in the Marine corp, and he came out of the Marine corp and got to training dogs, so he has got years of experience.
So, he has seen all kinds of situations like that, and what did he tell you?
He told me he had had almost the exact same scenario happen to him. He went to send a dog in the house in Afghanistan, but then he saw two kids in the house, so he pulled the dog out, but the dog turned on him and got him on the leg. He said, "You tell them to go, and then you tell them don't, and it confuses them." He also said "It's not uncommon."
It's almost like it is releasing their tension to bite.
In a split second you tell them "no," it confuses them. So, he gave me some things to work on, some basic stuff, and to work back up and we did. I was out of work for awhile after that November incident due to the arm bite. When I came back there were other incidents; scenes that we've been on, and he had been fine. He listened. Just something about that Saturday in July...
Was there anything different about that Saturday than any other time?
No.
Did you give him the command and say "no"?
No. He heard the other officers giving commands, because there were four people hiding in that house. And, he heard that, and he thought "It was time to go," but I was like "No," and he wasn't having it. Which, we had been out there already for like 45 minutes.
Have you ever been out at a scene like that for that long under those circumstances?
No. Not using him. Normally, if we have the dogs it's happening quick, especially with me, if someone runs on me, there's no stopping and waiting around. He's been on scenes that lasted long, but he has been in the vehicle, never out like that. I think just a mixture of that long and all that adrenaline going, people walking around, and he knew something was going on, we weren't out there just to walk around.
How do these dogs de-stress at the end of the workday? Was Rocky's only way of de-stressing playing with the Kong?
Yes, basically. I would say the Kong would be the only way.
Well, I thank you for your time. I thank you for re-visiting what has to be a very emotional thing for you.
It is.
Especially so soon after this tragic incident, yet you were willing to do it. Thank you for that willingness to speak.
Okay. You know, every handler dreads this, but no handler thinks it will ever happen. But it has happened.
Yes, and it has happened elsewhere, more than just once. So, it happens, unfortunately.
It was a week after this happened in November, I believe it was in Florida somewhere, the actual handler was gone out of town, and one of the other handlers in the department was feeding his dog -- just like we do here, if I go out of town, one of the other handlers would come and feed Rocky, and even my sister and my nieces would feed him (because I live right next door to them) -- but that other handler went to feed that dog that day and had its food, walked in the Kennel, went to set down his food, and the dog turned on him.
And it would not listen to his commands. And, this is another handler that walks with this dog every day, and he ended up having to shoot him. And, there was another one in Texas somewhere. A similar incident, as they were on a warrant service and the dog turned on the handler. People just don't know, because it hasn't happened around here, so they really hadn't seen it.
And, they tell us in school too: "It's not if you are going to get bit by your own dog; it's when."