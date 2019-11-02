Name: Sundai Stevenson
Occupation: Property management
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
Generally speaking, citizens do not want to be viewed or handled in a manner that says transaction. People want to know that their elected officials genuinely care about them and I genuinely do. Because I care about people and their well being I want to continue to serve as a Rome City Commissioner.
One of the things that sets me apart is that regardless of their state in life, as a city commissioner I really want to see my constituents. It is my desire, that as much as possible I want to see what they see and feel what they feel. Because each individual perspective is important to me I strive hard to be an active listener. I am one of nine commissioners, but no matter the situation, I try to make decisions with the common good in mind. It has been an honor for me to serve the citizens of Rome these past four years.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
One of my top priorities is for our community is to maintain an ever evolving comprehensive economic development plan that addresses our need for new industry, higher paying jobs and addresses the flat growth trajectory of our area. I believe it is important that we continue to nurture our existing industries while supporting the new economic development authority model and the new director.
I would like for Rome to become more aggressive in trying to tap into the state of Georgia’s nine billion dollar a year film industry (approximately half of that is reportedly paid out in wages). I can envision Rome being a Northwest Georgia hub for pre and post film production and not just a location destination. Instruction in various aspects of the film industry are being taught or will soon be taught in our local schools and colleges, and lends itself to Rome broadening its footprint in the film industry.
Another priority is addressing the affordable housing shortage for low and middle income residents. This housing issue is also a factor in recruiting teachers and medical professionals to our community.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
Over the past four years I have tried to answer every phone call and respond to every email. If re-elected I promise to continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect. I will continue to be an active listener because I understand that I can help people best by helping solve their problems.