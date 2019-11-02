Name: Milton Slack
Occupation: Retired from Sears and former Army Reservist
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
The purpose of my service to our community is to provide necessary goods and services that we deserve and help promote safety and quality of life. We need to continue to facilitate and to coordinate development, redevelopment, and enhance the overall growth of our community.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
We need to address our aging infrastructure and find ways to finance the upgrades needed.
We want new jobs and expansion of the ones in place and provision for a quality work force for these expansions.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
From the University of Ga. Harold F. Holtz Institute for Elected Officials over 300 hrs. leading to Certificates of Recognition (42hrs), Achievement (72hrs), Excellence (120hrs), Distinction (204hrs) and Dedication (270hrs) Currently I have accrued 320 hrs.