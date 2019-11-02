Name: Mark Cochran
Occupation: Architect, Owner CEVIAN Design Lab
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
What sets me apart is my unique skill set. I am an architect and a small business owner, which means that I create a vision for my clients and then turn that vision into reality. The nature of my profession is that I am not just a dreamer, I am a doer. Rome desperately needs someone who has a vision for the future and then can make that future a reality.
My motivation to serve the citizens of Rome comes from a desire to help Rome reach its highest potential. Rome seems to live in a day to day fashion with little to no thought for the future. A vision for Rome’s potential seems to be nowhere in sight. Yet Rome has more potential than any city its size in the entire state, and more potential than most cities twice its size. I want Rome to thrive, not just exist.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
My top two priorities are population growth and a new direction on economic development.
We must start with an honest discussion about the generation that is up and coming, Millennials. They will comprise 80% of the workforce in five years. We cannot survive without them. Our hospitals, education sector, construction workforce, small businesses, retirement communities, and manufacturing companies need them to continue to operate and move into the future. It currently is extremely difficult to recruit them to Rome.
The way to address the issue is by prioritizing our quality of life, including renewed vision for our rivers, trails, parks, small businesses, restaurants, entertainment, retail, and encouraging innovative things to do and experience. If we are successful then economic development will take care of itself through population growth. If we are not successful then we will continue to lose talent and population to cities like Chattanooga, Greenville, Columbus, and Asheville.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
I’m currently 44 years old, and have lived in Rome for 42 years. I have been happily married to Michelle Cochran for 19 years, and I have two wonderful children, both boys, who are ten and seven. I started my architecture firm nine years ago, and because of the grace of this community, I have been successful.
I graduated from Pepperell High School, I attended Georgia Southern University and earned a B.S in Construction. I then graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters of Architecture degree from NewSchool of Architecture in San Diego.
I live in a house that was built in 1872, my wife and I renovated it three years ago. I have purchased, renovated, and sold three buildings on Broad Street. I have attended Trinity United Methodist Church for 28 years. Most importantly though, I want and need your vote. Thank you.