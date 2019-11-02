Name: Jim Bojo
Occupation: Retired
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
I have served on 3 SPLOST citizen advisory boards. During this time, I worked with many different people who had one objective and that was to make Rome and Floyd County a better place to live. I would like the opportunity to work on items like Economic Development, Public Safety, Technology and continue the trail system. These four things are desperately needed to insure Rome’s future.
The state of Georgia has been recognized as the #1 state to do business in for the past 6 years, I want to work to make Rome the #1 city in the #1 State for business. There are 31 square miles in Rome and I would like the opportunity to represent the entire city.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
When looking at the City of Rome, I find that there are many challenges out there. West Rome has changed over the years and with the loss of many jobs, we need to work on a way to revive that area. I think North Rome has one of the most important corridors in the city. North Broad from Five Points to Hillcrest Church was one time full of merchants who had thriving businesses.
When people come from I-75 to Rome from the north, they now travel through an area that has been neglected. That is what I call a first impression route. South Rome has a great history and needs further help in making it thrive again. East Rome also needs help in some areas. There are areas in the entire city that need attention. To pick out just a few of them would be an injustice to other parts of the city.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
Working on the SPLOST committees along with being on the Board of the Hospitality House, I have gained much respect for the ones who are doing the day to day jobs of keeping this city running at full force. The education I received while serving on these committees has helped me understand why we need to continue to provide Good Education, Good Health Care, Better Quality of Life and Better Technology for everyone. We need to make sure that we are using the very best, so that we can make Rome the city we want it to be.