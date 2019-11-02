Name: J.J. Walker Seifert
Occupation: Attorney, Seifert Law, PC
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
Honestly, there were a couple times this campaign season when I was lined up with my fellow candidates that the song “One of these things is not like the others” from Sesame Street! I have a unique perspective based on my life experiences. In the last 7 years I’ve had lymphoma twice (AND BEAT IT!), I quit my government job and opened my own firm. I am uniquely qualified because I am, by profession and oath, an advocate daily for my clients, and plan to advocate for Rome.
Advocacy, listening, negotiation and problem solving are a special skill set that sets me apart. (I also tend to mediate a lot of disputes between my teenagers, who are 14 & 15.) I want to serve as commissioner because advocacy is my calling, and also because I want to be a part of what happens in MY City.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
First, I’d bring a fresh perspective to the Commission. I would be the youngest Commissioner. Industry is paramount. However, “industry” is not just big production and labor (though that’s certainly part of it). Catering to small local businesses as well as recruiting the newest tech and communication businesses is also key.
Young entrepreneurs will expand our community and bring economic success and industrial diversity. Tourism is also a key industry. We have amazing arts and culture that we should support and expand. Our natural resources (trails and rivers for recreation) are also a priority.
Secondly, I’ll be a mouthpiece for constituents to bring to light issues important to them individually. I’ll implement a process of having City residents and business owners come personally and explain over a cup of coffee what they want, need, and discuss problems. Only by listening to those you lead can you be an effective leader.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
My qualifications are unique and my passion is strong. This has been documented. Being a leader doesn’t always mean being the loudest or most opinionated, it means listening to those you lead and making informed decisions. My son, Cole (15) is working on his Eagle Scout Rank. He is the Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 113, and he is a “quiet” leader. He is a known peacemaker, and one to use humor and reason to solve disputes and lead his peers. I want to be like Cole: a quiet respected leader.
My daughter, Carson Claire (14), is a problem solver. She is the friend others come to in times of group drama because even teens listen to her. She is bold, and firm, but kind. These are my greatest accomplishments, raising effective and trusted leaders. I AM a mom, an attorney, a friend, a cheerful servant — and a Roman.