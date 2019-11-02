Name: Craig McDaniel
Occupation: Commercial real estate agent
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
I have served in leadership positions for most of the past three decades. President of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Chair of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Rome Floyd Development Authority, Chair of the Redmond Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, President of Rome Rotary, Chair of the United Way Campaign in 2013, and many other positions in service organizations throughout the community.
I have worked in manufacturing, as an Emergency Medical Technician, and am now a successful commercial real estate agent. In my 30+ year career at Coosa Valley Tech and GNTC, I was very actively involved in economic development throughout NW Georgia, and led the merger of Coosa Valley Tech and Northwestern Technical College in 2008-2009. I think my work experience and ability to get things done is an asset in serving as a city commissioner.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
1. Focus on revitalizing our communities. I have been very outspoken about West Rome and that will be my primary focus. I have had a number of people volunteer to serve on a community improvement committee for West Rome, similar to the efforts that have been made in South Rome and North Rome. Increased code enforcement, removing junk vehicles and debris from properties, renewed focus on retail offerings, and recruitment of industry will be the main areas of emphasis.
2. Our men and women who serve in public safety, police and fire primarily, need greater support. Almost every issue we have in the community — drugs, prostitution, homelessness, juvenile crime — we always rely on our folks who work in Public Safety to address those issues. I will support any effort to increase pay and/or benefits to retain good employees and recruit new talent to our Public Safety agencies.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
I was raised in a blue collar family. My Dad was a police officer for the City of Rome and my mother worked in retail and as a secretary. I paid my way through Carson Newman College by working in manufacturing at Rome Kraft and U.S. Slate and Marble.
I earned a Master’s degree, Specialist degree and Doctorate and paid as I went, without student loans. I consider it a blessing to have been born in Rome, Ga. What talent, knowledge or experience I possess I am committed to using to make Rome a better place.
I believe we have the best city in Georgia. The quality of life is unmatched anywhere in Georgia. On a less relevant note, I was captain of Coach Nick Hyder’s 1970-71 West Rome Chieftain football team, along with Alan Carrington and Henry Studyvent, won the Alabama State Golden Gloves Championship in 1970, and was at Graceland the day of Elvis’ funeral. I had the opportunity to attend a meeting in Atlanta in 1979 where Ronald Reagan was the keynote speaker and was able to shake his hand afterward.