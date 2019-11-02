Name: William R. “Bill” Irmscher
Occupation: Part-time sales at son’s Line-X store
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
My previous job career included extensive U. S. travel as well as Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Responsible for making sales calls on distributors and industrial manufacturing plants. I also had the experience of opening a manufacturing plant in Guatemala that grew from an initial 45 employees to a total of 350 during the first year of operation. Other responsibilities included administrative management and establishing a warehouse facility in Belgium.
The last 10 years of my full-time working career were spent as a financial consultant in Rome, Georgia. I am a college graduate and served in the U. S. Army. I enjoy being involved and making decisions. Served as president of the Rome Exchange Club and the Coosa Valley Fair. A previous board member of the Family Resource Center and the Coosa Country Club and a deacon and elder of the First Presbyterian Church.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
Rome has a lot in its favor and I feel good about the future. We have a splendid medical community, excellent educational facilities, vibrant downtown, rivers, trails, parks and friendly citizens. It is community where city government, county government, the chamber and a new industrial development team all work together to attract new industry and make Rome a better place to live and raise a family. The economic driver of any community is new industry and I will continue to promote our benefits in order to create a friendly business environment.
I will support all of our first responders for better pay and benefits. We owe our people the best in crime protection and safety at home or on our streets. We need to provide the best available equipment so that they can give us the protection that we expect.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
A job transfer brought the Irmscher family to Rome in 1972. Having traveled extensively and seen other parts of the world I consider Rome “home.” We’re not interested in re-locating. We are fortunate to have abundant assets. We are fortunate to have a great quality of life: trails, rivers, parks, recreation, hospitals, diversified medical facilities, top notch education opportunities, technical schools, No. 2 fire rating, vibrant downtown and a reasonable cost of living. We have no reason to even think about leaving.
My attributes: I consider myself to be a good leader, a good follower and a good listener. If re-elected I will continue to promote the positives of Rome. I will support advances in education, fiscal responsibility and better parks and recreation. I will closely listen to the concerns of the community and serve as a good and honest liaison. I can only hope that you will give me the opportunity to serve you for another term.