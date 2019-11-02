Name: Bill Collins
Occupation: Owner/Operator Collins Auto Clean Up and CCS Transport LLC
1. What sets you apart from the other candidates and why do you want to serve as a city commissioner?
What sets me apart is that I’m always accessible, my experience, my Love for the city of Rome, and my dedication. I would like to keep the momentum going. I feel we can do even better in the future. In the leadership role that I serve I see a bright future and I would like to continue to serve the citizens of this great city.
2. What are your top two priorities and how do you plan on addressing them?
My priorities are to work as a team with the other eight commissioners to bring a collaborative effort to continue to move our city forward in recruitment of industries and work with existing industry to create jobs to improve the quality of life for all citizens.
3. What do you want Rome residents to know about you that perhaps has not yet been reported by local media?
In making my daily decisions concerning the city of Rome I always think of what would be best for everyone. Each day I look to make each person I meet life better. My service on this Commission I count it a privilege to serve and I thank God and the Citizens of Rome for the opportunity.