The second annual CLEAN CATOOSA event is right around the corner. The non-profit group LIFT, Catoosa County, Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, TenneSEA, Wild Trails, and Lionhearts Fitness are partnering to host a day to make Catoosa County cleaner and more beautiful, and they hope to see even more local residents participate than last year.
There are 30 projects set up for the big day, April 27, ranging from picking up trash to planting flowers and trees to cleaning up creeks. When the morning of cleaning and beautifying is over, participants will gather at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater to celebrate with music, food, crafts and sharing their accomplishments.
LIFT is aiming for 300-350 volunteers for projects throughout the county and its cities. Individuals and families, groups from churches, Scout groups, civic groups, groups representing businesses or non-profits, are all invited to join. Here are some of the volunteer needs:
- Team Leaders. If you’re good at leading people, helping them stay on task and observe safety rules, encouraging and praising people, this would be a good opportunity for you.
- Team Members and General Help. There’s a lot to choose from. You can decide where you’d be most useful or most comfortable helping, from general helper to landscaping to canoeing down a creek pulling out trash.
- Sponsors. CLEAN CATOOSA needs help covering the cost of banners and T-shirts. $300 gets your business on the T-shirts. The county and cities are providing supplies like trash bags, gloves, safety vests and plants.
- Food Manager for gathering at the Amphitheater. If you can work with the food donations, the grillers, volunteers who will serve food, and be sure everything gets set up before and cleaned up after the grand finale at the Amphitheater, this is the volunteer spot for you.
- Activity Stations. Are you part of a group that does something related to bettering the environment? CLEAN CATOOSA would like to have at least 20 activity booths that provide education, information and interactive activities about being good stewards of the earth for children.
Volunteer sign-up opens April 1. Go to catoosarec.com, click on “Special Events” in the top menu bar and then on “CLEAN CATOOSA.”
For more details about CLEAN CATOOSA, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2270069223315706/
LIFT contact: Tina Pinkston, 423-314-2438, tina@lift-ringgold.org