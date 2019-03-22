The Chickamauga Planning Commission held its monthly meeting on March 21, 2019.
Attending the meeting was Zack DeBord, President of Wen Choo Choo, Inc. He has plans to open a Wendy's restaurant and were at the meeting to discuss materials they would like to use on the exterior of the building.
Due to the location, however, to build the restaurant would mean he needs a zoning variance to do so. The Wendy's would be located within a retail complex, meaning that it falls outside of the specified zoning use for the area. The Planning Commission made the decision to let the issue move to City Council, though members of the Commission seemed optimistic about finally having a Wendy's restaurant in the area, given the legal issues be worked out.
The matter will be discussed further at the April meeting of the Chickamauga City Council, which will be held on Monday, Apr. 1 at 6:00 pm.