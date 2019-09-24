A Floyd County prison detail officer in charge of supervising inmate work crews was in jail without bond on a bribery charge Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Samuel Kendrick, 25, of 107 Hennon Drive, was arrested Tuesday on warrants filed in September by a Georgia Department of Corrections special agent.
Kendrick is accused of taking money to arrange a contraband drop between July 29 and 30, to get alcohol, tobacco and a cellphone to inmates working at Model and Johnson elementary schools.
Kendrick is charged with the felonies bribery, having items prohibited for possession by inmates and violation of his oath as a public officer.
Aragon woman accused of conspiring to sell meth
An Aragon woman facing felony charges connected with the sale of methamphetamine was in jail without bond Tuesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Destiny Leigh Kelley, 21, address listed as an Aragon post office box, used a cellphone to arrange for a purchase of meth on Aug. 25 in Rome.
Kelley is charged with the felonies conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and using a communication device to facilitate the sale of meth.
Report: Man had meth at Salvation Army
A Rome man was in jail without bond Tuesday night, accused of bringing methamphetamine into the Salvation Army shelter.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael David Brown, 31, whose address is listed as the shelter at 317 E. First Ave., is charged with felony violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
Brown had a clear plastic bag of meth in plain view in a tent he identified as his own.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Report: Man charged with DUI also had Xanax
A Rome man stopped on East Second Street and East Second Avenue on Monday night and is now facing a felony charge after police say they found drugs and open beer bottles.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Evan Tyler Abernathy, 22, of 520 King St., was found with two open beer bottles which he admitted to officers he had been drinking. He was also found with a bag in his pocket that contained Xanax.
Abernathy is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV substance, misdemeanor open container violation and driving under the influence.
He was released on bond Tuesday.
Report: Man who yelled insult at police had an outstanding warrant
A Rome police report states a Rome man reportedly approached three police officers standing near La Parilla restaurant, which is on Turner McCall Boulevard, and asked them if they heard an insult he had yelled at them.
According to police reports:
Darriel David Hooker, 45, of 242 John Ingram Road, asked the officers if they heard him yell at them. When officers ran his name it was found he had outstanding warrants for probation violation and was taken to the Floyd County Jail.