James Barrett, president of the Walker County Association of Educators, was arrested Friday, April 5, for possession of child pornography, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Barrett has been an outspoken critic of the county school board, particularly its public commenting policy. In March 2015, he filed a lawsuit against the school board over this, after Barrett claimed that he was not permitted to speak at a school board meeting regarding the district's grading policy, even after following the correct procedure to get permission to speak.
The court ruled in Barrett's favor, saying the district's superintendent had too much power over who could speak under the policy. Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines has previously said that Barrett's right to speak had not been violated, but that the meeting in question had been cancelled due to bad weather
The Sheriff's department began investigating Barrett in November, after Barrett loaned his iPad to a female student for an assignment. The student discovered the pornography in his browser history and took photos on her own phone to show her parents, who notified school officials.
In a press release Friday, April 5, Wilson said forensic analysts with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found child pornography on at least one of Barrett's personal devices. At the time, Superintendent Raines said on Nov. 23, that “this investigation is being handled by detectives from Fort Oglethorpe City Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Walker County Schools will continue to cooperate with both agencies as this is a law enforcement issue."