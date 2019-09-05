Coosa’s volleyball team kicked off the second half of the regular season on its home court Thursday with wins over a pair of non-area opponents while taking time to celebrate one of their own.
The Lady Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 in Class AA/A Public by Score Atlanta, defeated Sand Rock (Ala.) 25-21, 25-15, before rolling to a 25-9, 25-18 win over Class 5A Hiram.
Kasey Thacker led Coosa with 17 kills and seven digs in the pair of matches, while Jordan Roberts had seven kills, 13 digs and 11 aces on the night.
Ashlee Bailey recorded seven kills, and Brinley Smith had 37 assists, five aces and four digs.
Coosa (21-5) had a proper recognition ceremony for Smith during the evening after the senior recorded her 3,000th career assist during the KSA Fall Classic tournament in Orlando, Florida, this past weekend.
The Lady Eagles will compete in the Ed Hunt Invitational at Darlington School on Saturday.
In other action:
WEDNESDAY’S CONTESTS
SOFTBALL
Coosa 9, Rome 3
Coosa’s softball team got out to an early lead against visiting Rome on Wednesday and put up a 9-3 victory.
Abby Jacobs had two hits and two RBIs for Coosa. She also pitched a complete game and struck out four. Emma Payne had two RBIs, while Katlyn Montgomery and Shelby Nuttier had an RBI apiece.
Coosa Head coach Chris Jacobs said the victory was a great team win and he can see improvement in all areas.
Coosa (5-6) will return to Region 7-AA play Tuesday at Chattooga.
Pepperell 9, Temple 0 (6 inn.)
Chloe Jones struck out 11 and scattered four hits over six innings as Pepperell topped Temple 9-0 on the road Wednesday.
Trista Ely led the Lady Dragons at the plate with three RBIs, while Morgan Willingham finished with two RBIs. Ansley Farmer and Jolie Splendore had three hits each in the non-region matchup.
Pepperell (7-5) will host Darlington on Saturday at 10 a.m.