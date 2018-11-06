Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Woman beaten with golf club in Rome High parking lot
- GBI: 20 people arrested in child exploitation sting
- Fatal wreck shuts down Ga. 140, power temporarily cut
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 3, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, NOv. 2, 8 a.m.
- Rome man dies in single-car wreck on Turkey Mountain Road
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Sunday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.
- Rome man killed in Friday wreck
- Man charged with kicking 16-year-old in head