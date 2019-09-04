Game: Mt. Zion-Carroll (0-1) at Coosa (0-2)
Last meeting: Mt. Zion-Carroll 42, Coosa 16 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Series tied 3-3
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit rn-t.com.
Barring a tie score from Friday’s game at Coosa, one of the battling teams will get its first win of the season.
Coosa is coming off a loss to Darlington, but played Trion close in its season opener. Mt. Zion-Carroll loss 26-7 to Lamar County to open the season two weeks ago and was off last week.
Coosa quarterback Brevan Knight got his team back on top against Trion after giving up an early 7-0 lead to the Bulldogs when he scored on a 35-yard run and hit Terry Curry on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
The contest will be a big one for Coosa. After facing two opponents on the road to open the season, the hosting Eagles finally get to play in front of their home crowd.