Armuchee’s boys’ basketball team got big games from Kody Manikas and Luke Mayhall in a Region 7-AA battle with Dade County on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough.
Leading by five at the half, the visiting Indians lost 87-76 in Trenton after Dade outscored Armuchee 34-17 in the third period. Armuchee also missed 17 free throws.
Manikas scored 23 points, while Mayhall had 22 to lead the Indians (3-4, 0-3 7-AA). Dade County is 2-4 this season and 1-1 in region play.
“Anytime you can’t take care of the ball and make free throws you’re not going to win,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said. “We tell our guys the game is won and lost at the free throw line.”
Armuchee will be back on the road Friday at Gordon Central.
Unity Christian boys 86, Lyndon Academy 29
The Unity Christian boys’ strong start to the season continued on Tuesday night as the Lions overpowered Lyndon Academy on the road in an 86-29 GAPPS region win.
A total of 13 Unity players scored in the Region I-A/A game, with the Lions (5-1, 2-1) posting 39 points in the third quarter to seal the victory.
Caleb Thompson led Unity with 14 points, while Austin Wilkerson had 12. Tahiri Tolbert and Eli Thompson each finished with 10 points.
Unity will play another region opponent Friday when the Lions travel to Praise Academy in Powder Springs.