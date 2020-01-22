A power tool was stolen last week from a vehicle in a Catoosa County parking lot along U.S. 41, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred Jan. 14 in the 3500 block of U.S. 41.
The victim told police that someone entered his 2011 Dodge Ram truck and stole a Stihl power saw worth $700.
Video surveillance of the lot revealed that a green Jeep Liberty with tinted windows pulled in and circled the lot before stopping near the victim’s vehicle.
Police say the video also shows the offender exit the Jeep Liberty and approach the victim’s vehicle for a few moments before walking back to his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.