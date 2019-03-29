Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at McDonald’s, 106 LaFayette Road, Chickamauga, Ga.
An investigation found that this employee worked at the restaurant while infectious, from March 4-17.
While it is relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, “there might be some risk to the public,” District Health Director Dr. Unini Odama said, “and therefore we are doing everything necessary to protect the public and anyone that might have been inadvertently exposed to the hepatitis A virus.”
The health department recommends that anyone who consumed food or drink at this restaurant during this time contact their healthcare provider or local health department to determine if a hepatitis A vaccination is needed to prevent the disease. The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and well-tolerated. It is the best protection against the hepatitis A virus. Additional protective measures, such as immune globulin injections, may be recommended for certain people.
Free hepatitis A vaccinations were provided at the Catoosa and Walker County Health Departments this past weekend.
Anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant during March 4-17 should:
1. Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to fifty days after exposure.
2. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
3. Stay at home and contact your healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, dark-colored urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to fifty days after being exposed to the virus.
Hepatitis A is acquired when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection. Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent spread of this disease.