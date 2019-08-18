The LaFayette Lady Ramblers stayed red-hot at the plate last week, picking up a pair of Region 6-AAAA wins and scoring 31 total runs in the process.
LaFayette 18, Southeast 2Up 5-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Ramblers sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 13 times in the frame before claiming a runaway victory in Dalton last Tuesday.
The big inning included seven hits, highlighted by an RBI-triple off the bat of Marquila Howell. LaFayette also drew four walks in the inning, while the Lady Raiders made three errors and hit four LaFayette batters.
Howell finished 5-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Madison Pettigrew was the only other Lady Rambler with multiple hits. She went 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in two runs. Madi Ashley and Nicky Yancy had two RBIs apiece, while Haven Yancy, Sam Adkins, Abby Sansing, Carlee Corbin, Haynie Gilstrap and Heather Tucker all drove in one run each.
Nicky Yancy got the win as she gave up just two earned runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. She finished with eight strikeouts.
LaFayette 13, Pickens 9
The Orange-and-Black gave up three different three-run innings on Thursday, but enjoyed three big innings of their own as they picked up the decision over visiting Pickens to move to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
After both teams scored three times in the first inning, LaFayette got some breathing room with a six-run third inning. Pickens would get three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but the Lady Ramblers would tack on their final four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Ashley had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with one RBI, while Corbin was 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs. Adkins went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs. Railee Lynn scored three times and knocked in three runs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Howell, Yancy and Gilstrap all had one RBI apiece, while Howell crossed the plate three times.
Pettigrew took the victory in the circle for LaFayette (4-2, 2-0). She pitched 5.1 innings, allowing nine runs — although only six were earned — on 11 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Yancy threw the final 1.2 innings. She did not allow a run and gave up just two hits and one walk. She also struck out one batter.