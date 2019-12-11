About twenty volunteers rushed to pack food for hundreds of families waiting to take home a fifty pound box of groceries at the Coosa Valley Fairground on Wednesday. The food truck that usually gets to the fairground at noon didn't make it until 5:30, and Donna Carver, who runs the nutrition program at Floyd County Schools, found herself looking in the face of over 300 families waiting to get food at the monthly pop up food market.
“We subname it the pop-up food market because that name has less of a stigma to it,” said Donna Carver. There is no income requirement -- all you have to do is show up. “Some people might get a little nervous about going to a pantry. Sometimes it hurts our pride a little bit to say that we need help for those of us who were raised in the south.”
The program is run by Floyd County Schools, but it does not just benefit Floyd County families. Carver said a lot of the people who come are grandparents who are raising school aged children.
One of those grandparents is Carita Creamer-Hunt, who lives with her daughter, Azaria and two-year old granddaughter, Jewelleigh. Creamer-Hunt works for the School Nutrition Program for Rome City Schools and claims her family did not qualify for food stamps because they make just one cent over the income limit to qualify.
Azaria, who works at Ross, said the pop-up market has been helpful in the last few months since her daughter just started eating solid foods.
“We’re able to get a lot of food a month,” she said. “It helps feed her and our household. When you go to DFCS, it’s even harder to get food stamps.
“When the family is thriving, students thrive,” Carver said. “When the students are worried about their families, it’s hard to achieve.”
The pop up market doesn’t just serve 300 families every month. It also offers resources for those who may not know how to qualify for SNAP benefits by inviting organizations like the Latin American Association. Marilyn Chavez of the Latin American Association hopes the organization’s presence helps decrease the stigma of asking for help as well.
“They assume (people apply for food stamps) because you’re trying to live off of the government,” Chavez said. “That’s not true. People don’t realize that food stamps is a nutritional program.”
Aside from volunteers at the local YMCA, Carver said this monthly event can continue to add volunteers. The Pop Up Market takes place on the second Wednesday of every month, which puts the next one on Jan. 8, 2020.