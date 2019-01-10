Work to begin soon on new training facility in Cedartown's North Business Park

Construction activity will be seen in the coming weeks inside Cedartown’s North Business Park. A 90-acre site in the business park will be prepped for a large-scale relocation and expansion of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926.
The investment will include land for heavy equipment training purposes that will include pipeline training, excavation, and cranes as well as the construction of a new state of the art training facility to include mechanics, classrooms, and a simulator room. The members of the union who are accepted into an apprenticeship program will be required to attend regular training at the new facility.
The location of the facility in Cedartown was a joint effort of the Development Authority of Polk County, the City of Cedartown and the Polk County Commission.
The construction of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926 is just one of three ongoing industrial builds, expansions and improvements inside the Cedartown North Industrial Park.
Local business Cedarstream, established in 1987, announced their move from downtown Cedartown to the business park in August of 2017. They are known nationally as the company that “prints America” and locally as the friendly, family-owned business that prints any type of shirt imaginable – from Little League jerseys to special fundraisers. Construction on their $4.5 million investment is nearing completion. When finished, the Cedarstream facility will occupy an area just shy of 40,000 square-feet.
The City of Cedartown also secured a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission totaling $328,000. This grant money will be used to perform site work on an area of 240 acres of land in the Cedartown North Industrial Park.
Across town, in Cedartown’s South Industrial Park, expansion and investment can also be seen. Norax Supplements in December 2017 announced an expansion and relocation of their facility. They anticipate a move in date sometime in the coming weeks. Once complete, the facility will be twice as large as the current location (on South Main Street) and will total an investment of $1.5 million.