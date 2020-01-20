Locals ages 4 through 17 are running out of time to sign up for the City of Rockmart's 2020 Fast Pitch Softball team, so those looking to slug it out in the diamond are urged to visit 815 College St. before the February 2 cut-off date.
Locals can stop by from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Personnel will also be at the complex on Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The usual $60 fee applies, but the cost covers needed materials such as jerseys, socks, belts, and visors. Tryouts will be held in February, and more information about dates and times can be found by visiting the Rockmart Recreation Department Facebook.
Parents or guardians should be prepared to fill out some minor paperwork including information about allergies, medicines, and other important details.