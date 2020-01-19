Head Coach Kenny Yanzetich and Jackets senior pitcher Ty Floyd both received honors on the state level in recent days ahead of the start of a fresh schedule for the 2020 season in the weeks to come.
The pair went to the Georgia Dugout Club to receive honors as the Class AA Coach of the Year and the Player of the Year respectively.
Yanzetich's honor comes as the Class AA runner-up returns several players, including Floyd who already has signed with LSU to play college baseball but is receiving interest on the professional level as a young star on the mound.
Floyd was already on the Class AA pre-season All State list for Georgia Dugout Preview for 2020. The team also sported Brayden Cole, CJ Culver and Cooper Yanzetich on the second team list.
The pair were honored at Georgia Dugout Club in recent days. Yanzetich was also honored for having more than 200 wins in his career as a coach.
Rockmart's opening day is coming up on Feb. 6 with the Jackets on the road at Chapel Hill, followed by a Feb. 11 match-up at Cartersville. The first rivalry game against Cedartown marks the home opener on Feb. 14.