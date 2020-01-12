The Jackets took a 44-36 win over the Bulldogs in their last home match of the season.
Rockmart hosted Cedartown last Tuesday afternoon rivalry match ahead of the big Area Duals on Friday.
The home event also served as Rockmart’s senior night, with their three seniors, Peyton Morris, Caleb Cason, and Kaleb Jenkins, being recognized.
Six Jackets earned a pin against their opponent, which added the most points to the team’s score. Jenkins, Junior Dalvin Millhollan, and Freshmen Logan Gable, Gunner Chambers, Bleu Winters, and Hunter Wilson each contributed six points for the overall win.
Morris and Sophomore Izaeh Beavers each added four points.
“We have a young team, but we are trying to build for the future,” Head Coach Drew Lindsey said. “Our young guys have been working hard and making big contributions all season.”
“Our seniors have all been a part of the team for four years and it has been an honor to coach them for that time,” Lindsey said.
So far, Morris is the only Class of 2020 member who has plans to wrestle at the next level.
After placing third in the Area Duals, the Jackets have a few more guaranteed tournaments and matches before the end of their season. Unfortunately, the team had to place in the top two in order to automatically advance to the State Tournament on February 14 and 15 in Macon.
However, individual members still have a chance to compete at the state level based on their performances at the Area Tournament on February 1 at Chattooga and Sectionals Competition on February 7 and 8 at Lamar County.
“We’ve all been practicing since September, so I’m looking forward to seeing how some of the veteran guys perform,” Lindsey said.