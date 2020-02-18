Cedartown wrestling capped off a great season with their run to Macon last week.
Multiple MatDawgs represented Cedartown well at the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships. Chris Davis, Bryson Dooley, Kobe Holloway, Tanner Mason, and Roy Tracy all advanced to the state championships in Macon.
Every CHS wrestler made it to the second day of matches in the state bracket.
Senior Chris Davis (152 pound weight class) made a nice run in the tournament as he lost to Oconee County’s Amen Amirkhanyan in the first round before knocking off Northwest Whitfield’s Blake Allen in the second. His senior season came to an end in his loss in round three against Marist’s JT Termini.
Freshman Bryson Dooley (106 pound weight class) fell against Sean Mulvany of Columbus in the opening round before defeating Troup County’s Camden Roberts. Afterwards, he lost to Thomas Riordan of Blessed Trinity.
Senior Kobe Holloway (285 pound weight class) took on Gilmer’s Jacob Cruz on the first day before upsetting Joel Chatfield of St. Pius X on the second day. Unfortunately, his run came to an end against West Laurens’s Spencer Dacus.
Senior Tanner Mason made the deepest run of any Cedartown wrestler. Mason blew past the competition in the first two rounds before falling to Madison County’s Rowan Smith in the semifinal match. Mason ended up knocking off Kason Sellers of Cairo in the third-place match, earning himself bronze in the Class 4A 138 pound weight class.
Senior Roy Tracy lost to Doughtery’s Jimmy Jones on day one before bouncing back against Shaw’s Marquis Sanabria on day two. He fell in round three against Marist’s Nolan Pozzobon.
Cedartown wrestling’s efforts all season showed off in a big way at the Macon Centreplex. Many veteran Bulldogs, along with the newcomer Dooley, held their own against some of the state’s competition. This is a sign of good results to come from first-year Head Coach Spencer Jones.