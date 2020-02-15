Cedartown wrestling has put together a fantastic season in 2019.
Five MatDawgs qualified for state after successful matches at sectionals last week. This should come as no surprise since the Bulldog wrestlers are under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Spencer Jones.
Jones, who won four wrestling state championships at Darlington, has remained a wrestling coach since his performing career ended. As CHS wrestling’s instructor in 2019-20, he has transformed a number of talented athletes into state qualifiers.
Four seniors, one junior, and one freshman clinched state berths at sectionals. Seniors Tanner Mason (138 pound weigh class), Chris Davis (152 pound weight class), Roy Tracy (170 pound weight class), and Kobe Holloway (285 pound weight class) all qualified for state along with junior Tyler Bertera (182 pound weight class) and freshman Bryson Dooley (106 pound weight class).
The 2020 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Tournament will begin tomorrow, Feb. 13. The tournament will be held at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, Ga., and will be a three-day event ending Saturday.
Cedartown’s matches will begin Thursday morning at the Macon Centreplex at 200 Coliseum Drive in Macon. A daily pass will cost $12 while fans can purchase three-day entry for $30.
For those unable to head to Bibb County to cheer on the Bulldogs, they can follow the action on the NFHS Network (NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA) and on TrackWrestling.com.