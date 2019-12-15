National Signing Day isn’t until later in February, but one Rockmart High School student already got the chance to pledge his attendance to Freed-Hardeman University as a first basemen.
Mason Watson, surrounded by friends and family, took to the school’s signing room on Dec. 12 to make the decision official.
The Freed-Hardeman University Lions are a strong team set to enter the 2020 season in spring as the Number 8 ranked team in the nation, according to the NAIAI Coaches’ Preseason Poll, but while Watson mentioned he hopes to go as far as he can in baseball, his ultimate goal in attending the school is to become a nurse.
The Tennessee-based university features a nursing program that operates on traditional Christian values and teaches nursing knowledge and skills for the purpose of both providing holistic care to patients and for succeeding in what is a naturally challenging profession.
But while both nursing and baseball are demanding, Watson’s coaches and loved ones seemed more than confident in him during the signing.
“I want to congratulate Mason on signing with Freed-Hardeman,” Coach Kenny Yanzetich said. “He’s an outstanding young man, and he works very hard for our squad. We are looking for him to help us make another run at the playoffs this coming season. ”
Mason had time to take pictures with those who’ve supported him up to this point before returning to class, and he shared some words for them and his school.
“We’ve got the best school in the nation right here,” Watson said. “And the best fan base.”