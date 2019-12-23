Cedartown’s Ty Tracy has found a new home when he graduates in the spring. The Bulldog golfer recently committed to LaGrange College.
This commitment marks yet another Cedartown prospect heading to the next level. The Cedartown golf program has improved each year and is now becoming a pipeline to the next level with the recent signing of Jhett Lewis to Truett McConnell in 2018 and now Tracy to LaGrange.
The Panthers, who compete in NCAA Division III, have performed well so far in their 2019-20 season. In their last event, LaGrange won late-October’s Chick-fil-A Invitational in Rome.
Ty’s father, Bob Tracy, is the Head Boys’ and Girls’ Golf Coach at Cedartown High School. Along with his duties leading the Bulldogs on the course, Tracy serves as the CHS Running Backs and Kicking Coach and a Personal Fitness and Health teacher.
As Coach Tracy said on Facebook, “Hard work and dedication over the years have finally paid off. Countless early mornings, traveling to tournaments, and competing in temperatures ranging from freezing cold to blazing hot have led to this accomplishment.”
Before Ty tees off for the Panthers, he has one more season to lead the Bulldogs on the golf course as a Senior. Cedartown’s 2020 golf season starts on Feb. 27, as the Bulldogs will host Pepperell at Meadow Lakes.