Coaches Matt Bentley and Matt Foster couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the season for their teams.
Cedartown tennis pummeled Pepperell in their season-opening matches Thursday in Lindale. All the Bulldogs swept the Dragons, and the Lady Bulldogs came home with the same results against the Lady Dragons.
On the boys side, the only match to go to three sets was the no. 1 singles match. Jayan Kent held off Ben Whelchel by winning the final set 7-1 to earn the victory. Brevin Barnes and Tanner Arnold had no problem in beating Pepperell in singles competition. Braden Shelton and Grant Hendrix crushed Pepperell in no. 1 doubles action while Sam Arnold and Alex Orebaugh did the same in the no. 2 doubles contest.
Campbell Parham led the way for Cedartown’s girls on Thursday, and the no. 1 singles star did not lose a single game against her competition. Katie Puckett and Raegan Clark gave fantastic effort and each picked up wins in singles action. Rachel Helmes and Alyssa Parham picked up a victory as the no. 1 doubles pair. Edy Lee and Haley Forrister beat down the Lady Dragons as well in no. 2 doubles.
After blowing out Pepperell, Cedartown’s girls and boys each improve to 1-0 in their 2020 campaigns. Both squads will travel north on Tuesday for matches at Trion. Those matches in Trion will begin around 4 p.m.