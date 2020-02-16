Rockmart’s pair of soccer teams are seeking success in the early season work, but haven’t quite gotten their footing on the pitch in early 2020.
The boys put in a pair of matches last week despite wet weather in a trip to Temple where they fell 10-0, but played to a tie against Haralson County at home.
Temple put up 5 goals in each half against the boys in the shutout on Feb. 14. They hosted their Feb. 11 tie against the Rebels. They are back on the schedule this week on Tuesday when region foe Coosa comes to Polk County to play, and then on Friday head to Armuchee.
The Lady Jackets also fell to Temple in a 10-0 finish on Friday, and play Coosa and Armuchee in the coming days as well.
Check back for additional soccer updates in this coming edition of the Standard Journal.