After finishing a tough season last year with room to improve, the Lady Jackets have been conditioning and preparing for their upcoming season.
Last season, the Rockmart girls soccer team finished sixth in the 7-AA region and did not advance to the state playoffs. Due to the unfortunate weather during the region tournament games, the Lady Jackets fought through four games in five days.
So far, tryouts have been hosted and the 2020 team has started conditioning for long distance running and practicing fundamental skills.
Head Coach James Schroeder is very excited for the season and has enjoyed welcoming new members to the team.
Since the team is composed of only five seniors and two juniors, with the rest being underclassmen, Schroeder is starting off with teaching intermediate skills.
He noted that, this year, it will be more difficult to start the season with many wins due to the mix of skill levels held by the players.
“However, I’m not discouraged because it’s a great learning experience,” Schroeder said. “I think this will be a great season and a lot of experience will be built for next year,” he added.
“My main goal for this year is to grow from experiences along the way and become a close team,” Schroeder said. “I want all the girls to support each other through the tough games.”
The team’s first game is a scrimmage on Jan. 30 at New Manchester High School.
They will open their regular season with a game at Temple on Feb. 5, then host their first game against Haralson County on Feb. 11.