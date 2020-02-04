Cedartown Lady Bulldogs soccer starts their season today.
The girls soccer squad, which provides a good blend of returning contributors and new players, hopes to put together a successful season at the start of the new decade. Second-year Head Coach Stuart Morse, along with Cedartown alum Nancy Martinez as his assistant, will be leading 24 girls onto the field this season at CHS.
Cedartown’s girls soccer team is comprised of seniors Leslye Hernandez, Areli Aviles, Guadalupe Segura, Gisselle Guzman, Maribel Segura, Kimberli Sanchez, and Jannifer Segura; juniors Tania Tomas, Emilee-Grace Zuker, Patricia Nunez, Kendy Lopez, Lesley Munoz, and Emily Lopez.
Underclassmen include sophomores Nancy Segura-Segura, Abigail Cooper, Jenifer Segura, Rossy Cruz, Ashley Campos, Janeth Sanchez, Marycruz Navarro, Synthia Cordero, and Monserrat Alvarez; and freshmen Danely Cruz and Maritza Nunez.
The Lady Bulldogs begin action today, Feb. 4 at home versus Bremen. They continue home play on Feb. 10 as they will host Woodland. Cedartown hosts Coosa Feb. 20, Model on Feb. 21, and East Paulding on Feb. 24 before their grueling region schedule starts.
They open region play on March 6 at home versus Sandy Creek. After a road trip to Troup County on March 13, the Lady Bulldogs will host Central on March 17. Their Senior Night game will be played on March 20 as Cedartown hosts region foe Cartersville at Cedartown High School.
For more information on Cedartown Lady Bulldogs soccer, visit their page on MaxPreps.com.