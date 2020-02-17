Cedartown soccer did not have a successful trip to South Paulding last week.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs both limped home from Douglasville with tough losses to the Spartans. South Paulding won the girls match 5-0 and were victors of the boys contest by a final score of 2-1.
Cedartown’s girls soccer squad has taken their lumps early on this season. The Lady Bulldogs, who are winless on the year, continued in that trend on Thursday. South Paulding, a veteran team with tons of returning contributors, piled it on Cedartown in their match. The Lady Spartans reigned victorious 5-0 at home over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
In the boys game, the signs pointed towards a Cedartown win all game. The Bulldogs controlled a 1-0 lead through the majority of the match. However, in the final few minutes, South Paulding converted two rapid-fire goals to shock the Bulldogs and earn a hard-fought home triumph.
The boys squad is now 1-2 on the season while the Lady Bulldogs are still winless at 0-4. Both teams return to the field for multiple games this week. Cedartown travels to Calhoun on Tuesday before hosting Coosa on Thursday. They will play Model at CHS Friday night in another home contest.
Kick-off of the girls match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the boys match at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Calhoun High School.