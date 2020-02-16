Monday was not a stellar night of soccer matches for Cedartown.
Both Cedartown squads made the drive northeast to Woodland for matches against the Wildcats, and both Cedartown squads took road losses.
The Lady Bulldogs fell in game one 6-0 to Woodland. The shutout moves CHS, under leadership of Coach Stuart Morse, to 0-2 in 2020.
In the boys game, Cedartown trailed big early. “South Paulding scored on an early goal and I think it left us a little shell-shocked,” said Cedartown Head Coach Kevin King. “All of a sudden we were down 3-0 after 12 minutes. They added a fourth goal just before the half.”
Although they were on the losing side of a 4-0 halftime score, King and coach Joey Rice knew they wanted to see effort first and foremost in the second half.
“We told the boys they had to win the second half,” said King. “They did just that for us.” The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 1-0 in the final 45 minutes and narrowly missed other opportunities to score.
“Honestly it was like déjà vu at Woodland last season,” said King. “However, there was lots to learn from this game and onwards we march.”
The Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs will travel to South Paulding on Thursday for matches against the Spartans. Matches in Douglasville begin with the girls contest at 5:30 p.m. The boys game will follow.
Cedartown returns home on Feb. 20 and 21, as they will host Coosa and Model respectively.