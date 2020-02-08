Cedartown’s girls and boys soccer teams kicked off their season on Tuesday.
In the girls’ game, Cedartown fell to highly-ranked Bremen 11-1. However, the Bulldogs shutout a very talented Blue Devils squad 2-0.
Although Coach Stuart Morse had a good game plan in place to attack Bremen, the veteran leadership and athleticism of the Lady Blue Devils was just too much. Fortunately, Cedartown was able to get on the board and score, but Bremen still mercy-ruled the Lady Bulldogs 11-1 in the season opener.
The boys matchup was a night and day difference. CHS shocked Bremen, the no. 5 ranked team in 2A, 2-0 to start their 2020 campaign. Coaches Kevin King and Joey Rice made multiple in-game adjustments to fend off a feisty Blue Devil squad late. Brandan Garcia and Rolando Escutia scored goals in the Bulldogs’ win. Senior goalie Isaac Rhodes made an unbelievable save late in the game to preserve Cedartown’s 1-0 lead, ultimately assisting in their massive win.
Both teams- the 0-1 Lady Bulldogs and the 1-0 Bulldogs- return to action on Monday in Cedartown. CHS will host the Woodland Wildcats at Cedartown High School to begin their second week of the season.
Kick-off of the girls game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. As of now, the games are still set to be played and the administration will make an announcement if that changes due to weather.