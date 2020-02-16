Kinsey Jones is the most recent Rockmart High School student whose athletic abilities earned them a spot on a college team, and she took to the RHS signing room earlier on February 12 to officially pledge her attendance to Gordon State College.
Jones will join the school's softball team in both the shortstop and third base positions. GSC reported an 18-29 overall record in 2019, but a 12-16 record in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association earned the team a fourth-place finish as far as the GCAA goes.
While softball is important to her, Jones mentioned her time in Barnesville will also be spent studying to become an ultrasound technician. It's common knowledge that ultrasound techs work with expecting parents, but the position also involves diagnosing various medical conditions.
Various teachers, faculty, and students were there to celebrate her decision, and Jones had plenty of time to take pictures with both her friends and parents Rhonda Turner and Randy Jones before returning to class. She also took the time to thank those who have supported her up until now.
“If they supported me, I just want to thank them for everything,” Jones said.